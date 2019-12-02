Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2nd:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vesselshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.
Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This operator of independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 6.5%.
