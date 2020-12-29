Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 29th:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP): This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.15%, compared with the industry average of 2.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.6%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.13%, compared with the industry average of 7.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): This company that is engaged in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

ONEOK, Inc. Price and Consensus

ONEOK, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.74%, compared with the industry average of 3.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.45%.

ONEOK, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ONEOK, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ONEOK, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.