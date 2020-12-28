Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 28th:

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.31%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of midstream energy assets in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.28%, compared with the industry average of 7.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.68%.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.88%.

