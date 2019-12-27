Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 27th:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.13%, compared with the industry average of 8.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): This operator of a chain of retail stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.

