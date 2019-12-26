Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 26th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 26th:
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC): This compression services provider to oil companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.
USA Compression Partners, LP Price and Consensus
USA Compression Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.8%.
USA Compression Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
USA Compression Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | USA Compression Partners, LP Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.4%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): This operator of crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
PBF Logistics LP Price and Consensus
PBF Logistics LP price-consensus-chart | PBF Logistics LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.
PBF Logistics LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
PBF Logistics LP dividend-yield-ttm | PBF Logistics LP Quote
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This provider of investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC): Free Stock Analysis Report
PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.