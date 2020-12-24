Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This miner and processer of mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.39%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.56%, compared with the industry average of 8.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.15%.

