Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 24th:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This company that owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 11%, compared with the industry average of 8.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This company that produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.

