Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 9.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.4%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This manufacturer, seller, and distributor of a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

