Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

