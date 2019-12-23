Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ares Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Ares Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

Ares Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Capital Corporation Quote

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Price and Consensus

FS KKR Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 12.4%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

FS KKR Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | FS KKR Capital Corp. Quote

