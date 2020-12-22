Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM): This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.24%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This manufacturer and seller of cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.86%, compared with the industry average of 4.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This developer and operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 3.73%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.37%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 65.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.53%, compared with the industry average of 8.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.15%.

