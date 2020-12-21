Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 21st:

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP): This energy and chemical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner, operator, acquirer, and developer of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM): This owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of midstream assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 8.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

