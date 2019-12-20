Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): This operator of a chain of retail stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.10%, compared with the industry average of 8.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Most Popular