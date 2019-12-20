Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 20th:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): This operator of a chain of retail stores has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Price and Consensus
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.06%.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.10%, compared with the industry average of 8.90%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.41%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): This provider of integrated healthcare services and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Cardinal Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cardinal Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Health, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.