Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

South State Corporation (SSB): This bank holding company for South State Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

South State Corporation Price and Consensus

South State Corporation price-consensus-chart | South State Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.51%, compared with the industry average of 2.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.99%.

South State Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

South State Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | South State Corporation Quote

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This manufacturer and seller of cigarettes in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Vector Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Vector Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Vector Group Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.23%, compared with the industry average of 5.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Vector Group Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Vector Group Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Vector Group Ltd. Quote

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This developer and operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.12%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Westlake Chemical Partners LP Quote

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): This holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

