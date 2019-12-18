Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 18th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.90%, compared with the industry average of 8.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This lifestyle retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.90%, compared with the industry average of 8.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>


Click to get this free report

Buckle, Inc. (The) (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): Free Stock Analysis Report

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular