Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 18th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus
AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.90%, compared with the industry average of 8.47%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.
AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This lifestyle retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Buckle, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.
Buckle, Inc. (The) Dividend Yield (TTM)
Buckle, Inc. (The) dividend-yield-ttm | Buckle, Inc. (The) Quote
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Apollo Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.90%, compared with the industry average of 8.20%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.
Apollo Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apollo Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Apollo Investment Corporation Quote
