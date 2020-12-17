Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.3%, compared with the industry average of 6.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): This company that engages in telecommunication services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.1%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP): This acquirer, developer, and operator of ethylene production facilities and related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

