Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This company that produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Persimmon Plc (PSMMY): This house builder company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.6%.

USA Compression Partners, LP. (USAC): This company that provides compression services under fixed-term contracts to oil companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.8%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 8.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.

