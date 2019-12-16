Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy service company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.4%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.