Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 15th:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE): This specialty finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Price and Consensus

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.3%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer and seller has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

B&G Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.6%.

B&G Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

B&G Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): This diversified financial institution has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.0%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that engages in owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.