Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): This holding company for Five Star Bank, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.38%.
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.18%, compared with the industry average of 3.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.48%.
Banner Corporation (BANR): This bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.67%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.48%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
