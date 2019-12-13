Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:
AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.00%, compared with the industry average of 8.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.
Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.39%, compared with the industry average of 8.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This lifestyle retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.77%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.
