Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.3%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This company that produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Enviva Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Enviva Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE): This independent retail energy services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Spark Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spark Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of nearly 3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.5%.

Spark Energy, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Spark Energy, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Spark Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.