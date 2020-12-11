Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Hess Midstream LP (HESM): This midstream assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.8%, compared with the industry average of 8.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that engages in purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.5%.

