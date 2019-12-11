Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This company that manufactures and sells cigarettes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.9%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This company that focuses on owning, operating and leasing properties to single tenants with high credit quality characteristics like government entities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

RPT Realty (RPT): This company that owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

