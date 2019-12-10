Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for December 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 10th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer and seller of biopharmaceutical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.74%, compared with the industry average of 2.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.7%.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This lifestyle retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.71%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.11%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.51%, compared with the industry average of 8.54%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.45%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.09%, compared with the industry average of 8.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.82%.

