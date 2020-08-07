Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.92%, compared with the industry average of 6.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.06%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.31%, compared with the industry average of 1.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.77%, compared with the industry average of 11.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

