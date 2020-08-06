Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This company that provides investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Price and Consensus

Capstead Mortgage Corporation price-consensus-chart | Capstead Mortgage Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 6.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Capstead Mortgage Corporation Quote

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): This company that owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Price and Consensus

Macquarie Infrastructure Company price-consensus-chart | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Macquarie Infrastructure Company dividend-yield-ttm | Macquarie Infrastructure Company Quote

