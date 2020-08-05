Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Campbell Soup Company (CPB): This manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage productshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Campbell Soup Company Price and Consensus

Campbell Soup Company price-consensus-chart | Campbell Soup Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.9%.

Campbell Soup Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Campbell Soup Company dividend-yield-ttm | Campbell Soup Company Quote

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.77%, compared with the industry average of 11.13%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.13%.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.30%, compared with the industry average of 1.44%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.84%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.