Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 3rd:

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial serviceshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, compared with the industry average of 1.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.75%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

