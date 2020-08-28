Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory service provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

