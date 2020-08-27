Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.38%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV): This company that engages in the creation and management of investment funds has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.80%, compared with the industry average of 1.74%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.96%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG): This designer and producer of engineered components and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.33%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.50%, compared with the industry average of 0.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.