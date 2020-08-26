Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of nearly 7%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This company that provides investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.