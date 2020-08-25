Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG): This designer and producer of engineered components and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.7% over the last 60 days.

Leggett Platt, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Leggett Platt, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Leggett Platt, Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.94%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.33%.

Leggett Platt, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Leggett Platt, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Leggett Platt, Incorporated Quote

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Manulife Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Manulife Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.17%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

Manulife Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Manulife Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Manulife Financial Corp Quote

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This manufacturer and seller of semiconductors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.64%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Texas Instruments Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

