Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI: This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel under strong consumer brands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO: This company that provides alternative asset manager services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 31% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.

