Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI): This residential real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.4%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.3%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
