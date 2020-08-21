Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This owner and operator of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing unitshas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.97%, compared with the industry average of 6.99%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.77%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): This provider of financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.91%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): This manufacturer and seller of semiconductors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.64%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This provider of investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.45%, compared with the industry average of 2.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.