Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This provider of diversified capital management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.98%, compared with the industry average of 5.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This provider of investment management and advisory has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.45%, compared with the industry average of 2.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP): This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.55%, compared with the industry average of 5.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.

