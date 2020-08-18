Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18th:

BHP Group (BBL): This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI): This residential real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.3%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.