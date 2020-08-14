Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): This provider of letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR): This manufacturer and seller of cigarettes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.84%, compared with the industry average of 5.07%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.41%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This provider of investment management and advisory has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.52%, compared with the industry average of 2.41%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.17%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

