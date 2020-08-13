Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 13th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This company that provides investment management services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This company that provides investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.