Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 12th:

BHP Group (BHP): This company that is engaged in the natural resources business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.57%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.23%, compared with the industry average of 10.68%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.13%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.20%, compared with the industry average of 10.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.88%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG): This explorer, developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.04%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.03%.

