Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 11th:

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company that provides refined petroleum products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

