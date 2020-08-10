Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 10th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This company that provides investment management services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts and more has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): This company that engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.5%, compared with the industry average of 13.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This company that provides investment management and advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.