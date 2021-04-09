Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 42.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED): This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX): This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.

Bunge Limited (BG): This integrated global agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

