Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This developer of midstream energy assets witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 51%, compared with the industry average of 10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.3%.
Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): This net-lease medical office REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.
Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.