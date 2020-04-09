Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This developer of midstream energy assets witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 51%, compared with the industry average of 10%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.3%.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 20%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE): This net-lease medical office REIT has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Medical REIT Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Medical REIT Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Medical REIT Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.4%.

Global Medical REIT Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Medical REIT Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Medical REIT Inc. Quote

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Seaspan Corporation Price and Consensus

Seaspan Corporation price-consensus-chart | Seaspan Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.1%.

Seaspan Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seaspan Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Seaspan Corporation Quote

