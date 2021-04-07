Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.12%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY): This diversified financial service company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): This financial services organization that provides a diverse range of wealth accumulation and protection products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA): This diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

