Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 44.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.9%.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 7%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 24.5%, compared with the industry average of 18.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): This company that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.7%, compared with the industry average of 6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.1%.

