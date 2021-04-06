Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Chevron Corporation (CVX): This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 50% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.42%.

Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA): This bank holding company for Heritage Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.80%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.55%.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.42%.

ConocoPhillips (COP): This global exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.18%, compared with the industry average of 1.09%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.62%.

