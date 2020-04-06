Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): This producer of utility-grade wood pellets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 60.1%, compared with the industry average of 14.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.4%.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 34.6%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This manager of financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 46.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

