Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF): This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL): This holding company for Brookline Savings Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.06%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE): This regional bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Cadence Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

Cadence Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cadence Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bancorporation Quote

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI): This bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Price and Consensus

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc price-consensus-chart | Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 2.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.40%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc Quote

