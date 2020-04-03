Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 3rd:

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT): This company that acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 70.2%, compared with the industry average of 14.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.4%.

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 40.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): This company invests in residential mortgage backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 30.5%, compared with the industry average of 14.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.6%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 25.8%, compared with the industry average of 14.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.